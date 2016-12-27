Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Helpful Visual Guide to the Common Household Items That Are Hazardous to Cats

by at on

Chris Poole, the careful human to the kitty duo of Cole and Marmalade offered a very helpful visual guide to common household items that can present a hazard to the resident feline(s). The list includes such dangers as human medications, certain foods and specific plants. Poole also suggests a convenient method for alerting others that cats live the house.

Pet Safety … There’s so many hazards in and around your home, purrlease do whatever you can to keep your fur kids safe! Remember prevention is better than cure :) This video doesn’t contain every little thing that can be hazardous to your cats, please use common sense.

About these ads
Geek Gifts


  

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2016 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy