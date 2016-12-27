A Helpful Visual Guide to the Common Household Items That Are Hazardous to Cats

Chris Poole, the careful human to the kitty duo of Cole and Marmalade offered a very helpful visual guide to common household items that can present a hazard to the resident feline(s). The list includes such dangers as human medications, certain foods and specific plants. Poole also suggests a convenient method for alerting others that cats live the house.

Pet Safety … There’s so many hazards in and around your home, purrlease do whatever you can to keep your fur kids safe! Remember prevention is better than cure :) This video doesn’t contain every little thing that can be hazardous to your cats, please use common sense.