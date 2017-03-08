Laughing Squid

A Fearless Girl Cast in Bronze Stands In Proud Defiance Against the Famous Wall Street Bull

In honor of International Woman’s Day 2017, financial services planners State Street partnered with advertising agency McCann Erickson to commission a handmade bronze statue of an unafraid young girl standing with her hands on her hips, her head back and her chin thrust out in proud defiance of the famous Charging Bull that stands in the heart of New York City’s Financial District. Entitled “Fearless Girl“, the statue is meant to be “a symbol of women and leadership in a place that no one can ignore”.

…we are taking our commitment to gender-diverse leadership one bold step further. Our statue has taken her place for all of Wall Street to see—a place where corporate America cannot help but notice her. In addition, and perhaps most importantly, we’re committed to helping boards achieve greater gender diversity through active dialogue and engagement with these companies and their board leadership.

