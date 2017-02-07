A Curious Three-Toed Sloth and the Insects Living in Its Fur Investigate an Animatronic Spy Sloth

In a slightly creepy clip from the PBS version of the BBC Series “Spy in the Wild“, an animatronic spy sloth captured up close footage of a curious three-toed sloth that came to investigate. The footage revealed a tiny ecosystem of insects and fungi that live in a sloth’s fur that symbiotically keep the mammal clean and healthy, much in the same way as the relationship between warthogs and mongooses.

