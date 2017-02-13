A Compilation of the Tops of Trucks Being Stripped Off as They Pass Under a Low Clearance Bridge

Willem Hebbe created a 10 minute compilation of the tops of trucks being stripped off as they pass under an 11’8″ clearance bridge in Durham, North Carolina. The compilation features crashes filmed between 2008 and 2016 by Jürgen Henn for the site 11foot8.com that catalogs the frequent accidents at the bridge.

On average, about once a month a truck gets visibly damaged at the bridge. However, every day I see trucks that trip the overheight warning lights, stop and turn into the side street.

Hebbe also created a compilation of accidents at “11Foot8’s Evil Little Brother” the 10′-6″ East Street bridge in Westwood, Massachusetts.

via reddit