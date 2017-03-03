A Cleverly Designed Set of Stackable Planetary Rings That Form a Tiny Sterling Silver Solar System

Inna Monastyrna, a talented jewelry artist based out of Tel Aviv, Israel has created a very cleverly designed set of stackable rings. Each ring in the set represents a single planet and creates a tiny sterling silver solar system that is readily at hand.

Set of a 9 stackable rings, model of a solar system. Handmade of sterling silver and glass/stone beads available in any ring sizes. Please note, that each item is handmade and one of a kind, so bead colour and pattern can slightly vary.