Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Clever Cat Repeatedly Identifies the Location of the Ball in a Playful Shell Game With His Human

by at on

Snow Game

An adorable American curl kitty named Snow, who has tiny Totoro pattern on his tummy, is always able to identify where the location of the ball in a playful shell game. It doesn’t how many cups are used in the game, Snow is always right. According to his human, it’s not the game, but rather the interaction with his human that Snow enjoys.

We think this trick is not a big deal for cats, but the most precious thing for us is Snow always knows the essence of this game and likes to interact with us

A post shared by Hi! I am Snow. (@curlysnow0915) on

via RocketNews24

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.