A Clever Cat Repeatedly Identifies the Location of the Ball in a Playful Shell Game With His Human

An adorable American curl kitty named Snow, who has tiny Totoro pattern on his tummy, is always able to identify where the location of the ball in a playful shell game. It doesn’t how many cups are used in the game, Snow is always right. According to his human, it’s not the game, but rather the interaction with his human that Snow enjoys.

We think this trick is not a big deal for cats, but the most precious thing for us is Snow always knows the essence of this game and likes to interact with us