Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A 1992 VHS Tape Reveals a Young Boy Receiving a Strange and Unexpected Christmas Present

by at on

An eight-year-old boy receives a strange and unexpected Christmas present in a VHS tape from 1992 found in a thrift store by the comedy channel Buh.

A family VHS tape uncovered from a thrift store shows one of the best gifts ever (12/25/1992).

About these ads
Geek Gifts


  

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2016 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy