Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A 1,000 Member Italian Rock Band Rocks a Live Version of Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

by at on

The Rockin’1000, the enormous 1,000-person band that performed “Learn to Fly” en masse in order to (successfully) convince the Foo Fighters to play in Cesena, Italy rocked an amazing version of the Nirvana classic “Smells Like Teen Spirit” while performing their first live show during the summer of 2016.

Rockin’1000 performing for the first time live “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana during That’s Live – the Biggest Rock Band on Earth, in Cesena – July 2016.

The original version of the 1991 song.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.