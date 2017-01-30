A 1,000 Member Italian Rock Band Rocks a Live Version of Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

The Rockin’1000, the enormous 1,000-person band that performed “Learn to Fly” en masse in order to (successfully) convince the Foo Fighters to play in Cesena, Italy rocked an amazing version of the Nirvana classic “Smells Like Teen Spirit” while performing their first live show during the summer of 2016.

Rockin’1000 performing for the first time live “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana during That’s Live – the Biggest Rock Band on Earth, in Cesena – July 2016.

The original version of the 1991 song.