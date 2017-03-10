Laughing Squid

5-Year-Old Ari Finds Out That He Is Getting a New Heart After Waiting 211 Days

After waiting 211 days at Boston Children’s Hospital to receive a new heart, father Mike Schultz captured touching footage of his 5-year-old son Ari “Danger” Schultz finally getting the incredible news that his wish was coming true. Since his surgery on March 3rd, Ari is recovering at the hospital and taking on the next round of challenges that come with a heart transplant. A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help Ari and his family with their medical bills.

As of now, he’s stable in the cardiac intensive care unit. He is deeply sedated and has a breathing tube in. He looks like he’s resting comfortably. Beyond that, he’s still in the weeds and has a lot of mostly anticipated challenges to overcome so there’s not much of a medical update. (read more)

