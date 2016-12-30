Laughing Squid

A happy place of food meets an untimely end when fed to a hungry dog. Life is too short!
via reddit
by Scott Beale at on
To help promote the Canadian company Space Pants, Common Terry created a compilation of Pablo Escobar adjusting his pants in season one of the Netflix series Narcos.
via reddit
by Lori Dorn at on
In 2006, filmmaker Matt Rosemeier of Katmaidog Productions posted a beautifully disquieting animated short that illustrated a chilling tale entitled “Children’s Story” by Tom Waits from his 2006 album Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards.
Once upon a time there was a poor child,
with no father and no mother
And everything was dead
And no one was left in the whole world
Everything was dead
And the child went on search, day and night
And since nobody was left on the earth,
he wanted to go up into the heavens
And the moon was looking at him so friendly
And when he finally got to the moon,
the moon was a piece of rotten wood
And then he went to the sun
And when he got there, the sun was a wilted sunflower
And when he got to the stars, they were little golden flies.
Stuck up there, like the shrike sticks ’em on a blackthorn
And when he wanted to go back, down to earth,
the earth was an overturned piss pot
And he was all alone, and he sat down and he cried
And he is there till this day
All alone:
Okay, there’s your story!
Night-night!
Thanks Joey Skaggs!
by Glen Tickle at on
“Infinity Squared” is a short film by Jake Roper of Vsauce3 that explains different types of time travel used in popular culture. To really drive his point home, the video plays over and over again on a 10-hour loop.
again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again
by Lori Dorn at on
Perhaps in honor of the New Year, the highly creative Leo Moracchioli of Frog Leap Studios in Oltedal, Norway growled out an appropriately menacing heavy metal version of the classic 1982 Europe song “The Final Countdown“, performing all the musical roles himself. Fans of Moracchioli’s work can support the future release of his songs on Patreon.
Here’s the original version of the song in all its hair-shaking, glam metal glory.
by Glen Tickle at on
Amazon‘s Alexa digital assistant gives a young child more than they asked for after a family connects their new Echo Dot.
Why!?!? We just got our new echo dot and this happened!?!?
via Pleated-Jeans
by Lori Dorn at on
The very determined Mike Boyd has taught himself, among other things, to play violin, pick a lock, solve a Rubik’s Cube in under two minutes, ride a reverse-steering bicycle, juggle and ride a unicycle, all within a very limited amount of time. Now at the end of the year, Boyd has put together a recap video of everything he learned quickly in 2016 and posed a challenge for 2017.
A round up of 2016’s “Learn Quick”. What will you learn in 2017?
by Lori Dorn at on
The Hollywood Kitty Company in Cleveland, Ohio, who has created all sorts of Cozy Cactus Tree, a plush customizable desert succulent oasis that evokes a certain Southwestern influence some felines will appreciate.
This attractive tree incorporates a 5-inch wide ledge within each of its arms. The arrangement of these arms allows cats to climb up and down the tree. A wide, heavy base ensures that the tree will never topple. Available in 2 sizes.
