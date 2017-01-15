Laughing Squid

Researchers Capture a First Glimpse of the Newly Discovered Ruby Sea Dragon in Its Natural Habitat

In April 2016, a dedicated team of researchers from Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego and the Western Australian Museum set off in the waters of southwest Australia to try to search for a newly-discovered third species of sea dragon known as the Ruby Sea Dragon. The team launched a Remotely Operated Video Enhanced Receiver (ROVER) that could dive down deep enough below the surface where captured the very first images of a live bright red syngnathidae swimming around in their natural habitat. A live specimen had never been seen before.

Researchers at Scripps Oceanography and the Western Australian Museum capture on video the first-ever field sighting of the newly discovered third species of seadragon. As they observed two Ruby Seadragons on video for nearly 30 minutes, the scientists uncovered new details about their anatomy, habitat, and behavior.

#novataxa #marine #fish #Ichthyology • 2015: #Phyllopteryx dewysea • A Spectacular #NewSpecies of #Seadragon (#Syngnathidae) from #Australia novataxa.blogspot.com Abstract: The exploration of Earth's #biodiversity is an exciting and ongoing endeavour. Here, we report a new species of seadragon from Western Australia with substantial morphological and genetic differences to the only two other known species. We describe it as Phyllopteryx dewysea n. sp. Although the #LeafySeadragon (#Phycodurus eques) and the common #WeedySeadragon (Phyllopteryx taeniolatus) occur along Australia's southern coast, generally among relatively shallow #macroalgal reefs, the new species was found more offshore in slightly deeper waters. The #holotype was trawled east of the remote Recherche Archipelago in 51 m; additional specimens extend the distribution west to Perth in 72 m. Molecular sequence data show clear divergence from the other seadragons (7.4–13.1% uncorrected divergence in #mitochondrialDNA) and support a placement as the sister-species to the common seadragon. Radiographs and micro-computed tomography were used on the holotype of the new species and revealed unique features, in addition to its unusual red coloration. The discovery provides a spectacular example of the surprises still hidden in our oceans, even in relatively shallow waters. Josefin Stiller, Nerida G. Wilson and Greg W. Rouse. 2015. . Royal Society Open Science. DOI: dx.doi.org/10.1098/rsos.140458 #RubySeaDragon #pipefish #seahorse #biodiversity #ocean

A Pissed Off Trump Fields a Steady Stream of Media Questions in an SNL Parody of His Press Conference

In the cold open to the January 14, 2017 episode of Saturday Night Live, actor Alec Balwin portrayed Donald Trump in a hilarious parody of the President-Elect’s first press conference in 167 days. The PEOTUS appeared to be a bit pissed off as he attempted to field a steady stream of questions from the media addressing derogatory reports about his behavior, the repeal of Obamacare, his inauguration lineup, his ties to Russia and his plan for divesting himself from his business. His golden sons Don Jr (Mikey Day). and Eric (Alex Moffat) were on hand to confirm. Trump’s lawyer (Cecily Strong) unsuccessfully attempted to explain that fat stack of manila folders on the table beside him. Much to his great relief Trump was also finally able to explain his plan for creating new jobs in the United States .

I want to talk about what is really important, which is jobs, because i am going to bring back a thick stream of jobs back to this country. The biggest, strongest, steadiest stream you’ve ever seen. This country will be literally showered with jobs. Because i am a major wiz at jobs. It will be a golden opportunity for me as president to make a big splash. I know you’re in. How about you? You’re in? You’re in? You’re in? Okay.

Kyle MacLachlan Returns as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper in New Teaser Trailer for Twin Peaks

Showtime has released a teaser trailer featuring Kyle MacLachlan returning 25 years later to reprise his role as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks. The 18 part limited series debuts on May 21, 2017.

Directed entirely by David Lynch, the new SHOWTIME limited event series picks up twenty-five years after the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered.

2CELLOS Perform a Beautiful Game of Thrones Medley With London Symphony Orchestra

Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser of 2CELLOS perform a beautiful Game of Thrones Medley with the London Symphony Orchestra from their new album of film music, Score, which is now available for pre-order. The video was shot in Dubrovnik, Croatia, the location of Kings Landing from the HBO series.

Mark Hamill Records Donald Trump’s Meryl Streep Tweets in the Villainous Voice of The Joker

Mark Hamill is back with a new Trumpster recording. This time he read Donald Trump’s tweets about Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech in the villainous voice of The Joker.

Previously Hamill voiced Trump as the Joker reading his New Year’s Eve tweet.

Don’t Call it Frisco, An Amusing Series About a Boston Newcomer Trying to Adapt to San Francisco

The very amusing web-series “Don’t Call it Frisco” by Vibrant Films tells the story of somewhat straight-laced Boston transplant named Pat who tries to make his away around the distinct eccentricity of San Francisco. His newcomer naiveté about the city causes him to find himself in odd situations with his work, his girlfriend and his roommates. The title of the series came from legendary San Francisco columnist Herb Caen who once famously stated, “No one refers to San Francisco by that title except people from Los Angeles”.

The show’s main character, Pat, moves here from Boston to start a new life with his girlfriend but everything goes to shit. Sound familiar? …When Stephen Laferriere (Pat from DCF) first moved here, much like in episode 1, he was shut down hard when we said “Frisco” the same went with “San Fran”. I also was informed by a 60 year local that the only acceptable terms were “The City, the Bay, SF, and San Francisco”

Beautiful Footage of Graceful Bell Jellies Moving Through Blue Waters at Monterey Bay Aquarium

As a part of their Drifters Gallery, the Monterey Bay Aquarium captured absolutely beautiful footage of Polyorchis Bell Jellies moving their delicate tentacles to sail gracefully through clear blue water.

Our bell jellies are ringing! These Polyorchis bell jellies are the latest gelatinous choir to put on a concert in the Monterey Bay, and they’re now on display in our Drifters Gallery!

An Adventurous Cat Confidently Rides Downhill Upon His Sled-Riding Human’s Shoulder

An adventurous cat named Weston (brother to Ellinore) and his two humans decided to take advantage of the copious amounts of snow that fell upon the northwest United States and went sledding. Weston confidently rode upon his human’s back, standing firm as they started going faster down a hill. According to his human Jesse, “Weston enjoys hitting the sledding run when it snows.”

went sledding with Mom and Dad today. I really enjoyed going fast down the hills and feeling the cold breeze through my fur.

Weston also apparently likes to go hiking in the snow and to hang onto trees with one paw.

