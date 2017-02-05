Laughing Squid

A Concerned Father Wonders Aloud About His Beloved Daughter’s Future in a Touching Audi Ad

In a touching Super Bowl ad for Audi USA, a loving father watches his daughter compete fiercely in a downhill cart race. Seeing her determination, he begins to wonder aloud about future, specifically whether or not she will be regarded as an equal in her profession and paid accordingly.

As the fearless daughter weaves her way through a field of competitors, her father contemplates whether his daughter’s worth will be measured by her gender through a series of provocative questions. It is a reminder that progress doesn’t belong to any one group. Progress is for everyone.

Concerned New Yorkers Unite to Erase Swastika Graffiti From a Subway Car Using Hand Sanitizer

While riding the NYC subway, lawyer Gregory Locke noticed that someone had drawn swastikas and other Nazi symbolism onto the glass of all the advertisements in the car. It became evident to Lock that other riders had noticed it as well, but weren’t sure what to do. Luckily, there was someone on the train who knew how to easily get rid of permanent marker using hand sanitizer and once armed with a plan, the entire car banded together to erase the offensive graffiti in no time at all.

One guy got up and said, “Hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol.” He found some tissues and got to work. I’ve never seen so many people simultaneously reach into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and Purel. Within about two minutes, all the Nazi symbolism was gone. Nazi symbolism. On a public train. In New York City. In 2017. “I guess this is Trump’s America,” said one passenger. No sir, it’s not. Not tonight and not ever. Not as long as stubborn New Yorkers have anything to say about it.

It goes to show that love (and hand sanitizer) certainly trumps hate.

More European Countries Invite Donald Trump to Visit Using His Own Distinctive Style of Speaking

For the hilarious international series “Every Second Counts” that makes fun of Donald Trump’s “America First” policy, television/radio hosts from Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Lithuania, Portugal have put together hilarious videos inviting Donald Trump to visit their individual countries, each voiced in Trump’s own distinctive style of speaking. The Netherlands and Switzerland had previously posted their own video invitations. Another hilarious feature of this ongoing series is that the countries also compete with each other in good fun.

A Dutch Late Night Show, whose concept has obviously been stolen from us, made a video for the American President, so that in the future the motto will be: America first, The Netherlands second. This action of the Dutch in the Show “Zondag met Lubach”, hosted by Arjen Lubach, is geopolitically irresponsible and dangerous. Once again, the Dutch are stabbing the Germans in the back. Haven’t we Germans suffered enough? Living in fear of the Dutch for hundred years? We want to be Number two!

Last week the whole world saw the viral video of the Dutch satirical program Zondag Met Lubach. They claimed: America first, The Netherlands second. Quickly other late night shows from Denmark to Germany were not shy to copy that idea. And we, from the Belgian program De Ideale Wereld, were not shy either.

Holland and other European countries might think that they are the best choice for the second greatest country after the US. But we in Denmark think otherwise. Here’s why. Voice-over: Shaun Streeter.

As you know from now on it will be America First. And Netherlands wants to be the second. It is OK – they are not even a real country anyway. Ask Joey from “Friends”. While Lithuania pretends to gun for the second place it is all about being the third. It‘s true. Lithuania welcomes Donald J. Trump.

Portugal made a Reaction video to “The Netherlands welcomes Trump in his own words”

Melissa McCarthy Brilliantly Channels the Combative Style of Press Secretary Sean Spicer on SNL

In a hilariously prescient Saturday Night Live sketch, actress Melissa McCarthy brilliantly channeled the rather combative style of White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer. As Spicer, McCarthy argued about the word “ban” with Glenn Thrush (Bobby Moynihan), spun established facts, chewed a giant wad of gum, scolded the press pool, used props to illustrate his point and generally treated reporters as if they were children. In other words, business as usual.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer (Melissa McCarthy) and secretary of education nominee Betsy DeVos (Kate McKinnon) take questions from the press (Bobby Moynihan, Kristen Stewart, Cecily Strong, Vanessa Bayer, Alex Moffat, Mikey Day).

In the cold open, a cranky Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) was goaded into calling Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia (Beck Bennett), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Kate McKinnon) and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, (Alex Moffat) by a very encouraging Grim Reaper/Steve Bannon (Mikey Day). After but sadly failed at all three

A Powerful Danish Ad Showing That People From All Walks of Life Have More in Common Than Not

In “All That We Share“, a truly powerful ad for Danish television station TV 2, people from varying backgrounds (city-dweller, farmer, wealthy, middle-class) were segregated into boxes taped onto the floor. Responding to questions posed by a mediator, members to whom the question was relevant moved out of their box and in with others who also responded positively. Each person quickly learning that they had more in common with others than not, incorporating an important message of tolerance, understanding and perhaps even friendship.

We live in a time where we quickly put people in boxes. Maybe we have more in common than what we think? Introducing All That We Share. The English version.

The original version of the ad in Danish.

How the Iconic Jean-Yves Bordier Butter Is Made

In a fascinating episode of the PBS series “The Mind of a Chef“, host Chef Ludo Lefebvre travelled to the iconic Jean-Yves Bordier Creamery in Brittany, France to learn how their legendary customized butter is made.

Any French chef can tell you that the foundation of their cuisine is butter. So when we visited the Jean-Yves Bordier Butter factory in the Brittany region of France and had chef Ludo Lefebvre help in the process, it was nothing but pure amazement in his eyes.

Crystals Form, Colors Swirl, and Liquids Combine in the Beautiful Microscopic Film Series Miniglobelet

by at on

Crystals form, colors swirl, and liquids combine in the beautiful microscopic film series “Miniglobelet” by Beauty of Science. The four-part series covers the crystallization of alunite and ammonium chloride, pigments flowing in alcohol, and various liquids reacting to being combined with each other.

Shaker & Spoon Cocktail Club, A Cocktail Ingredient Subscription Service With Convenient Home Delivery

Shaker and Spoon

Shaker and Spoon Cocktail Club is a unique subscription delivery service that offers all the ingredients for creating cocktails but lets the consumer provide their own preference of spirits. Each month, a subscriber will receive a curated box containing house-made syrups, bitters, shrubs, tinctures, mixers, natural garnishes, fresh citrus, and three cocktail recipes from professional bartenders. The Laughing Squid store is currently offering a 2-Month subscription to this handy service for $69.99 – 30% off the regular price of $100.

Each month you’ll get a box with 3 recipes and everything you need to make 12 drinks (4 from each recipe) besides the alcohol. …You’ll receive an email before each box arrives with suggestions for a bottle that’ll work well and bar tools to have on hand. …When your box arrives via priority mail, follow our step-by-step original recipes from world-class bartenders and enjoy!.

Shaker and Spoon

