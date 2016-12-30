Laughing Squid

In 2006, filmmaker Matt Rosemeier of Katmaidog Productions posted a beautifully disquieting animated short that illustrated a chilling tale entitled “Children’s Story” by Tom Waits from his 2006 album Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards.

Once upon a time there was a poor child,

with no father and no mother

And everything was dead

And no one was left in the whole world

Everything was dead

And the child went on search, day and night

And since nobody was left on the earth,

he wanted to go up into the heavens

And the moon was looking at him so friendly

And when he finally got to the moon,

the moon was a piece of rotten wood

And then he went to the sun

And when he got there, the sun was a wilted sunflower

And when he got to the stars, they were little golden flies.

Stuck up there, like the shrike sticks ’em on a blackthorn

And when he wanted to go back, down to earth,

the earth was an overturned piss pot

And he was all alone, and he sat down and he cried

And he is there till this day

All alone:

Okay, there’s your story!

Night-night!