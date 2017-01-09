Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Santa Clarita Diet, A Dark Netflix Comedy Series About a Popular High Protein Weight Loss Program

by at on

The upcoming Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet is a dark comedy series about a proven weight loss program that causes uncontrollable cannibalistic cravings all while the pounds just disappear. The series stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, who play married realtors whose lives have completely changed along with what they eat.

Husband and wife realtors until she undergoes a dramatic change that sends them down a road of death and destruction. In a good way.

Santa Clarita Diet premieres February 3, 2017 on Netflix.

Are You Ready

About these ads

Two Happy Dogs Pull a Man on a Snowboard Through a Snowstorm

by at on

Stephen Mann captured footage of his two happy Golden Retrievers, Cabot and Barney, pulling him on a snowboard through a snowstorm and having one heck of a great time while doing so.

via reddit

Overhead Drone Footage Showing the Construction Progress of the New Apple Campus 2 in Cupertino

by at on

Matthew Roberts has posted Christmas/New Years update of overhead drone footage showing the progress of the new Apple 2 Campus corporate headquarters under construction in Cupertino, California. The circular building resembling a spaceship is scheduled for completion in early 2017.

Roberts started posting monthly updates of the construction progress back in March 2016.

People Recall Their Favorite Obama Moments in a Beautiful Tribute to His Presidential Legacy

by at on

Yes We Can” is a beautiful tribute to the unique legacy left by President Barack Obama as told in bite-sized interviews with people from all walks of life. Those who spoke remembered their favorite “Obama moment” in which he or his administration helped to change that person’s life for the better. Anyone who wishes to leave a farewell message can do so through the White House site.

As you look back on the Obama presidency, what moment sticks with you? Was there a moment that inspired you to care about climate change? Or a speech on health care that you just had to share with your friends and family? Or an action that the President took on an issue you care about that made you want to make your own voice heard, take action, or even become an advocate in your own community? If so, we want to hear about it – share it with us here or on your social media channels using the hashtag #YesWeCan.

President Obama will be making his final remarks in his hometown of Chicago on January 10, 2017.

The Subtle Codes Embedded in Tactile Paving That Help the Visually Impaired Navigate British Streets

by at on

Tom Scott explains the subtle codes embedded in tactile paving that help the visually impaired navigate British streets in his series Things You Might Not Know. Easily overlooked by those who do not need them, the patterns can warn pedestrians of upcoming train crossings, steps, and other potential hazards.

I thought about saying “secret patterns” or “mysterious patterns” in the title, but that’d be a lie: they’re just mostly unknown! So let’s talk about tactile paving, about design, about accessibility, and about those bumpy bits that you stand on when you’re crossing a British street.

How to Prepare Louis C.K.’s Potluck Fried Chicken From His Television Series ‘Louie’

by at on

Binging With Babish host Andrew Rea demonstrates how to prepare Louis C.K.‘s potluck fried chicken seen in an episode from his FX television series Louie. The recipe is a quick version that does not require soaking the chicken and replaces buttermilk with a squeeze of lemon juice.

Sometimes an existential crisis makes you want to actually attend that potluck, so you have to make something, but you don’t do desserts, so you make fried chicken, but you don’t have time to brine it, so you follow Louis C.K.’s trick in this video.

Adam Driver Reads Community Events for His Home Town of Mishawaka, Indiana on The Late Show

by at on

Adam Driver and Stephen Colbert read the community calendar of upcoming events for Driver’s home town of Mishawaka, Indiana on The Late Show.

Local boy made good (or bad, depending on which movie you’re watching) alerts the community to upcoming events in his hometown.

During Driver’s appearance on the show he also remembered his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher, who passed away on December 27, 2016 drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra.

Ice, Ice…Baby, The Virginian-Pilot Nails It With a Brilliant Front Page Layout of Their Newspaper

by at on

Ice Ice Baby

The Virginian-Pilot nailed it with their brilliant front page layout in today’s edition of their newspaper.

via Brian Stelter

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.