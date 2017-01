Laughing Squid

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shibu presents a visual timeline of how the American dollar bill has evolved since first being introduced in 1862. In that time, the dollar has gone through many design and security changes.

In this video I show the American 1 dollar note, from 1862 to the note that is being used today.

It is worth noting that in 1929 USA went from larger notes to smaller notes. The changes are small if we compare it to other countries, but none the less interesting.