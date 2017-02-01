Laughing Squid

Boston Dynamics Debuts Handle, A ‘Nightmare Inducing’ Robot That Combines Wheels and Legs

by at on

Boston Dynamics founder Marc Raibert recently debuted Handle, which he calls a “nightmare inducing” robot that combines wheels and legs for motion. Venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson attended the presentation and released a video showing Handle in action, although Boston Dynamics has not yet officially announced the robot.

A Hungry Octopus Attempts to Intimidate Diver Who Accidentally Interrupted Breakfast

by at on

While diving in Melbourne, Australia, underwater photographer PT Hirschfield accidentally interrupted a hungry octopus who was trying to feed. In response, the frustrated cephalopod utilized every tool in its arsenal in order to intimidate the diver, who completely understood and respected why the octopus was so defensive.

This octopus was NOT impressed when I interrupted its morning feeding stroll during my scuba dive on 31 Jan, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. It blew itself up like a parachute multiple times to try to intimidate me, before trying to torpedo me like a bowling ball! Octopuses are beautiful, intelligent creatures and this one was using its most creative methods of self defence. Or maybe it was just hungry and angry at the same time (= hangry?)

A photo posted by @pinktankscuba on

Jon Stewart Reunites With Stephen Colbert to Predict Trump’s Next Round of Executive Orders

by at on

The great Jon Stewart made a grand entrance onto The Late Show, where he reunited with former employee Stephen Colbert while wearing a very, very long red tie and some sort of small (hopefully faux) animal on his head. Stewart then took his seat and with a respectful nod to Johnny Carson’s Carnac, predicted the next few Executive Orders that the POTUS will soon be making.

Friend of the show Jon Stewart stops by to give Stephen a sneak peek at some executive orders he borrowed off the President’s desk.

A Red Hot Lava ‘Fire Hose’ Pours Into the Pacific Ocean Off the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii

by at on

A red-hot lava “fire hose” is pouring into the Pacific ocean off the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii. The tube became exposed when a lava delta collapsed around New Year’s Eve. While the lava flows the area around the volcano is considered hazardous, but that hasn’t stopped people from trying to see it for themselves.

A Giant School Choir Performs an Amazing Version of ‘Birdhouse in Your Soul’ by They Might Be Giants

by at on

Young Voices, one of largest school choir concerts in the world, performed an amazing version of the classic They Might Be Giants song “Birdhouse in Your Soul” at the O2 Arena in southeast London. Young Voices is a wonderful organization that works with kids from all over the U.K.

Our choirs range from 4,500 to 8,500 children all performing at the same time to capacity audiences of friends and family. Nothing can prepare you for the sound of that many children singing in harmony and Young Voices combine the power of choral singing with amazing performances from a wide range of musicians.

A shorter clip of the show posted by a proud mum.

A Sad Piano Cover of the Super Mario Bros. Theme Song Played in a Minor Key

by at on

For musician YAOG‘s new series, Will It Sad?, he started it off by playing a very sad piano cover of the classic Super Mario Bros. theme song played in a minor key. YAOG‘s cover is available as an MP3 download from Google Drive. Here is the original song for comparison.

via reddit, The Awesomer

A Transparent Engine Filmed in Slow Motion Provides an In-Depth Look at How Engines Work

by at on

Destin Sandlin of Smarter Every Day wanted to get a deeper understanding of exactly what goes on inside an engine, so he visited Everett from the channel 805RoadKing to film his transparent engine in slow motion. Warped Perception recently created a similar video of a slow motion see-through engine, but Sandlin gets into much more detail about the exact processes going on.

Extremely Satisfying Video Tutorials on How to Create Realistic Models and Scenery

by at on

Model builder and artist Luke Towan of Boulder Creek Railroad creates extremely satisfying video tutorials on how to create incredibly realistic scenery and models. In Luke’s ongoing Realistic Scenery Series, he shows his complete build process from start to finish. Fans of Luke and his amazing builds can help support his future work on Patreon.

via reddit

