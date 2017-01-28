Laughing Squid

Sir John Hurt (1940-2017), Legendary Actor Whose Magnificent Career Spanned Over Six Decades

John_Hurt_by_Walterlan_Papetti
photo by Walterlan Papetti

Sir John Hurt, the legendary actor who famously played John Merrick in The Elephant Man, Winston Smith in 1984, the wand-making Mr. Ollivander in Harry Potter films, the human host in Alien and the mysterious War Doctor on Doctor Who during his six decade career, passed away on January 27, 2017 from complications due to complications from pancreatic cancer just few days short of his 77th birthday.

Friends and fans have taken to social media to express their sadness over the loss of such a great man.

Rest in Peace Sir John. You did what you could the best you knew how.

Amazon Adds ‘Computer’ as an Echo Wake Word

Wake Word

Amazon has added “computer” as one of the wake words that can be used with it’s Echo devices.

Currently, you can use these wake words:

  • Alexa
  • Echo
  • Amazon
  • Computer

Now when the Star Trek crew travels back in time Scotty will be able to properly use a computer or if you need to initiate an auto-destruct sequence on a Star Trek starship.

GQ Offers Donald Trump Fashion Advice Through a Much Needed Virtual Makeover

Ever at the pinnacle of men’s fashion, editors at GQ decided the the President of the United States needed a far more stately and dignified look. With this in mind, they created a helpful virtual makeover that called out each suggestion as they moved upward. The results of the makeover were, in all appearances, a great improvement.

A Hilarious Compilation of Bloopers From Various Seasons of the Mary Tyler Moore Show

FrownUpsideDown has put together a hilarious compilation of bloopers taken from the various seasons of the long-running Mary Tyler Moore Show in memory of the eponymous star who sadly passed away on January 25, 2017.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

Guitarist Adds a Heavy Metal Track to a Recording of the Nine Inch Nails Anthem ‘Head Like a Hole’

Talented guitarist Eric Calderone who’s also known as “331Erock” added his own heavy metal guitar track to a recording of “Head Like a Hole”, the classic industrial anthem by the great Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails.

So I have a ton of stuff in the works ;) I’ve been a NIN fan since middle school. Trent Reznor is goals haha. From albums to movie scoring, TR is the man. I always pictured this tune with some heaviness to it so here we are. Hope ya dig! Your pretty hate machine

Lash Clock, A Silent Timepiece With Soft Lashes That Gently Indicate Seconds, Minutes and Hours

French designer Bina Baitel has created the Lash Clock, a beautiful circular contemplative timepiece that employs soft fiber “lashes” to gently and silently indicate the passing of seconds, minutes and hours in a calming, meditative manner.

In between a meditation device and a clock, Lash Clock offers a new experience in the perception of time. It ignores the stressful codes we are used to when facing the passing of time. Numbers, clock hands and ticking sounds disappear, allowing us to contemplate time instead of enduring it. At first sight, Lash Clock appears like an indefinite and static object. But if you take a closer look, you can perceive a slight movement. By focusing a little more, you realize that fibers straighten up by slowly moving away one from the other. Gently brushing time, Lash Clock also fills the practical everyday clock function of reading time. Minutes can be read thanks to the gap created by a fiber that straightens up every second. Hours are marked by a slightly wider gap.

The Lash Clock will be on display at the “Time Telling” exhibition at Le Grand Hornu in Boussu, Belgium through Sunday, April 30, 2017.

via designboom

The Pathfinder Comes Face-to-Face With the Arkcon in a New Mass Effect: Andromeda Trailer

The Pathfinder comes face-to-face with the Arkcon in a new trailer for Mass Effect: Andromeda. The game is set 600 years after the original Mass Effect trilogy as humanity searches the galaxy for a new home. Players will have to explore, make choices, and battle enemies to save the species.

Unravel the secrets of a vast galaxy, battle hostile alien threats, and build a crew to help you survive it all in *Mass Effect: Andromeda*. Humanity’s future rests on your shoulders. How far will you go?

How an Accident Showed a Veteran Marine Biologist How to Regrow Coral Faster Than Ever Before

Filmmaker David Friedman of AARP Studios profiled marine biologist Dr. David Vaughan, a dedicated veteran marine biologist at the Mote Marine Research Laboratory in Summerland Key, Florida. Years into his career, Vaughn accidentally discovered a new method for growing coral for reef restoration at a much faster rate than ever before. This concern particularly topical, as coral helps to provide clean air to the planet, assist in treating illnesses and helps to balance the acidity of the ocean. This unexpected discovery has also given Vaughn a new lease on life.

I actually grow coral for planting back out on the reef. It’s been coined as my eureka moment or eureka mistake, where I broke a coral into tiny pieces and I thought it was gonna die and be very stressed. And instead, it grew like the dickens. Each of these, in just a few months, grow to the size that would have taken a few years. It was after that accident that I knew that we could restore reefs, and it was really a new lease on life, and a new brightness of what this whole career in coral research could do.

