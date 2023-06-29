South African Tour Guide Explains How Zulu Clicks and Pops Work in English

Tour guide Sakhile Dube of Safari and Surf Wilderness Adventures, who previously described the clicks and pops of the Zulu language, took his amiable lesson further by using several English letters to explain how these sounds work in the context of the English language. The letters are P, C, Q, and X.

Many of the languages spoken by the Nguni people of southern Africa as well as the San people have a range of click sounds. …Sakhile Dube from St Lucia in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, demonstrates how these click sounds are pronounced in the Zulu language.

via The Kid Should See This