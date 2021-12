Lonely Zookeeper Befriends Spotted Hyena Who Shares His Taste for Movies in an Amazon Prime Christmas Ad

In a humorously touching Christmas ad for Amazon Prime UK, a lonely zookeeper befriends a gregarious spotted laughing hyena who shares his same sense of humor and taste in movies. The man sneaks the hyena out of the zoo and takes his friends home where they can spend time together watch as many movies together as they like.

This Christmas we are celebrating the power of a Smile, and how true joy can come from the most unlikely of friendships.