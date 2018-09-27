Maryland Zoo Builds a Custom LEGO Wheelchair for an Injured Rescued Box Turtle Allowing Him to Heal

When a severely injured box turtle who was found wandering around Druid Hill Park in Baltimore, employees at the Maryland Zoo stepped in to help. Unfortunately, the turtle’s injuries included fractures for which the treatment would hinder the terrapin’s walking ability but with some LEGO bricks and plumbers putty, the team was able make a usable wheelchair that would let him move while healing properly.

He had multiple fractures on his plastron, the bottom part of his shell. Because of the unique placement of the fractures, we faced a difficult challenge with maintaining the turtle’s mobility while allowing him to heal properly.

STORY OF THE YEAR. At the @marylandzoo They’ve used #Legos and plumbers putty to create a miniature wheel chair to help this turtle heal, after suffering severe fractures under its shell. #wbal pic.twitter.com/4AQWwzU5XT — Lowell Melser (@MelserWBAL) September 26, 2018

via CBS Baltimore, Mental Floss, Neatorama