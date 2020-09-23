fbpx

A Clever Zip Line That Safely Hands Out Halloween Candy to Trick or Treaters in a Socially Distant Way

Michigan woodworker Matt Thompson of Thompson Woodworks who builds wonderfully useful unexpected items, used a zip line and pulley contraption to create a safe, socially distant way to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

I used a cable and some pulleys to create a zipline. I used a fishing reel to retrieve the beer caddy.

Thompson asked his friends and neighbors to help him test the contraption. They were well rewarded for their efforts.

Yes, I asked my family and neighbors to dress up their kids for my silly video. They did get candy out of the deal. I included some treats for the parents as well.

