A Clever Zip Line That Safely Hands Out Halloween Candy to Trick or Treaters in a Socially Distant Way

Michigan woodworker Matt Thompson of Thompson Woodworks who builds wonderfully useful unexpected items, used a zip line and pulley contraption to create a safe, socially distant way to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

I used a cable and some pulleys to create a zipline. I used a fishing reel to retrieve the beer caddy.

Thompson asked his friends and neighbors to help him test the contraption. They were well rewarded for their efforts.