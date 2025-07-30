An Amusing Look at the Evolving Physiology of Katydids, Grasshoppers, and Crickets

In an amusingly informative episode of his True Facts series, narrator Ze Frank examines the incredible evolving physiology of orthopteran insects, which includes katydids, grasshoppers, and crickets. In his usual forthright style, Frank explains how these orthopterans make amazing jumps, how they developed the ability to pick up and create sounds, how they amplify and mute these sounds, and why the sounds are perfect for a ubiquitous soundtrack.

It’s this sort of creativity that resulted in orthopteran mating calls being the soundtrack to well everything. And here’s the kicker. It could be a lot louder.

The Leaf Katydid