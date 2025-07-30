An Amusing Look at the Evolving Physiology of Katydids, Grasshoppers, and Crickets

In an amusingly informative episode of his True Facts series, narrator Ze Frank examines the incredible evolving physiology of orthopteran insects, which includes katydids, grasshoppers, and crickets. In his usual forthright style, Frank explains how these orthopterans make amazing jumps, how they developed the ability to pick up and create sounds, how they amplify and mute these sounds, and why the sounds are perfect for a ubiquitous soundtrack.

It’s this sort of creativity that resulted in orthopteran mating calls being the soundtrack to well everything. And here’s the kicker. It could be a lot louder.  

The Leaf Katydid

True Facts About The Leaf Katydid by Ze Frank

Ultra Slow Motion Footage of Insects Taking Flight

Ultra Slow Motion Footage of 11 Different Insect Species Spreading Their Wings to Take Flight
Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

