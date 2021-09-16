A Talented New York City Doorman Who Plays Violin and Is Art Dealer, All While in the Service of Others

“Yves & Variations” by Lydia Cornett is a beautiful short film about Yves Deshommes, a thoughtful New York City doorman who immigrated to the United States from Haiti and leads many different lives, all in the service of others. Deshommes is not only a talented violinist, but he is also an art dealer, a father, and a friend to all those who come to his desk at work, a musician who’s happy to share his talent with those who want to learn, and to his fellow Haitians both in the US and in Haiti. All in all, a remarkable man.

