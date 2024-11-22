An Interactive Online Trumpet That Is Played Using a Computer Keyboard

The aptly named Play With Keyboard created an interactive trumpet that is played using a computer keyboard. The player just needs to use the numbers on the keyboard to toggle back and forth between notes and create chords for songs.

This is an interactive video where you can simply use your computer keyboard and mouse to play the YouTube Trumpet. Play the video and use your computer keyboard (1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,0) keys to play the corresponding notes/chords of the virtual Trumpet.

How To Make a Video Like This

Other YouTube Instrument Videos