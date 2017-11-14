Young Music Prodigy Improvises a Beautiful Piano Sonata Inspired by Four Notes Pulled Out of a Hat

While appearing on 60 Minutes Overtime, 12 year old music prodigy Alma Deutscher asked host Scott Pelley to pull four notes out of a hat, from which she would compose a piece. Deutscher sang each note as it was placed upon the piano and then took a minute to think, put her hands on the keyboard and played an improvised sonata that encompassed those four notes beautifully.
Alma is also a gifted violin player, as seen here, playing her own original composition with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra