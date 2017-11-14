Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Young Music Prodigy Improvises a Beautiful Piano Sonata Inspired by Four Notes Pulled Out of a Hat

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

While appearing on 60 Minutes Overtime, 12 year old music prodigy Alma Deutscher asked host Scott Pelley to pull four notes out of a hat, from which she would compose a piece. Deutscher sang each note as it was placed upon the piano and then took a minute to think, put her hands on the keyboard and played an improvised sonata that encompassed those four notes beautifully.

60 Minutes pulls four musical notes out of hat, and young composer Alma Deutscher takes off, improvising a piano sonata in under a minute

Alma is also a gifted violin player, as seen here, playing her own original composition with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy