Young Gamers Share How the Xbox Adaptive Controller Helps Them Play Their Best in Microsoft Super Bowl Ad

In a really heartwarming Super Bowl ad for the Microsoft Xbox Adaptive Controller, a group of inspiring kids with underdeveloped or missing limbs talk about their love for video games, particularly when they’re playing with their friends. While standard controller presented a few challenges for them, several were able to find limited work-around solutions. With the adaptive controller, however, each kid found that they could play just as easily and just as well as their friends.

When technology empowers each of us, it empowers all of us. This Super Bowl, follow the inspirational story of passionate young gamers rising to the top of their game with a little help from their friends, family and the Xbox Adaptive Controller. The story illustrates Microsoft’s commitment to building accessible technology that levels the playing field and creates opportunity for all of us.

The Adaptive Controller and other helpful accessories are available through the XBox site.