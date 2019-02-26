Laughing Squid

An Adorable Yellow Ball Python Rotates an Empty Cardboard Box by Continuously Circling the Exterior

Cardboard boxes provide a wonderful and inexpensive way to keep pets entertained. Cats will likely jump inside, dogs will rip them apart, guinea pigs will make a home in them. Snakes will more than likely do each of these things and more, depending on mood. One such snake, an adorable yellow ball python continuously circled the exterior of an empty cardboard box, seemingly just for the fun of it.

