Musician Performs Beautiful Seaside Improvisation on a Yaybahar Instrument That He Designed

In 2015, we wrote about a original acoustic instrument called the Yaybahar, which can create a wonderful array of ethereally musical sounds. More recently, the designer of the instrument Görkem Sen performed a beautiful improvisational piece on the beach with a restless dog and the rolling sea as his audience.

The vibrations from the strings are transmitted via the coiled springs to the frame drums. These vibrations are turned into sound by the membranes which echo back and forth on the coiled springs. This results in an unique listening experience with an hypnotic surround sound.