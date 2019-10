Artist JF LeMay performed life saving surgery on his own illustration of a man by carefully cutting into the body with an X-Acto knife. LeMay removed layer upon layer to reveal the deadly parasite with the man’s chest cavity. It was a messy “xenomorphectomy”, but successful nonetheless.

“Xenomorph Extraction Video Tutorial” Here’s an updated version of this animation because it’s always good to remember how to extract a xenomorph.

via The Awesomer