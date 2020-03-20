A Very Wrinkled Sphinx Cat With Gorgeous Blue Eyes

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A very wrinkled Sphinx cat name Xherdan has no hair on his little body, but he more than makes up for it with his gorgeous blue eyes and his big personality. Xherdan lives in with his devoted humans who serve his every need. He admits that he’s loving, lazy, clumsy and sometimes a bit audacious as well.

I’m cheerful, but I’m also cheeky. I have wrinkles, but I’m young. I am content, yet I must always be wherever you are. At home, my people love me, and I am allowed to cuddle soooo much with them. I love to play and jump around the apartment. Sometimes they’ll laugh at me because I’m obviously very clumsy. That makes me happy. Laughter is the language of the soul, and I am grateful for the gift of making people laugh.

Though don’t ask Xherhan him about his weight.

You don’t want to know how much I weigh. I’ll tell you this much though: When I sit on my pillow, I look like an avocado – narrow up front, wide in the back. You’re probably laughing now.

