Woodworker Crafts Exquisite Wormhole Coffee Table

Expert woodworker Olivier Gomis crafted an exquisite wormhole coffee table with a sleek checkerboard pattern throughout. To accomplish this, Gomis used a new custom boring rig and a whole lot of math.

Making The Wormhole Coffee Table

The table was based on the Space-Time Vase he had previously made.