The Worlds Smallest Metal Rubik’s Cube Created in Honor of the Toy’s 50th Anniversary

photo by Megahouse

Japanese company Megahouse employed the Iriso Precision Company to create the world’s smallest metal Rubik’s Cube in honor of the toy’s 50th anniversary in 2024. This tiny puzzle is made of 39 minuscule pieces, has six tiny moveable squares and measures just 0.5 cm (1.97 inch) in height, width, and depth. It comes with a dedicated pedestal with a custom serial number and is played with a pair of jewelers tweezers.

The world’s smallest Rubik’s Cube, measuring 0.5cm, requires advanced assembly skills. The internal core is designed to allow each of the six squares to rotate freely, just like a regular Rubik’s Cube. In addition to precision cutting of the fine parts, we have independently developed advanced assembly techniques for the fine parts, and have succeeded in assembling this product.



photo by Megahouse

photo by Megahouse

photo by Megahous

via The Awesomer