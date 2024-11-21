The World’s Shortest and Tallest Women Meet For Tea in London on Guinness World Records Day 2024

Jyoti Amge, the World’s Smallest Woman, and Rumeysa Gelgi, the World’s Tallest Woman, met for a lovely tea in London to celebrate Guinness World Records Day 2024. They both had come a long way, Amge from India and Gelgi from Turkey, to find that they had a lot in common despite their vast difference in heights, and in doing so, sent a beautiful message about acceptance.

These icons are here to help us celebrate. Guinness World Records is all about celebrating differences and by bringing together these two unique women with very different perspectives on life they can learn a lot about each other but we can learn a lot about them and about the world around us.