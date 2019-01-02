Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How a Narrow Strip of Sand Connecting a Spanish Island to Africa Became the World’s Shortest Border

by at on

In a promontory episode of Half As Interesting, fast talking narrator Sam from Wendover explains how the shortest international border in the world is an 85 meter (278 feet) long sandy strip created by a storm that connects the rocky Spanish peninsula Peñón de Vélez de la Gomera to Morocco in mainland Africa. This connection was naturally formed in in 1934, after a great thunderstorm storm, which turned a island into a tombolo or “tied island”. It is largely uninhabited except for Spanish military personnel, who essentially keep Morocco from claiming it as their own. While his peninsula isn’t all that important to the Spanish government, ceding this disputed border could lead to the loss of other Spanish-ruled islands off the Moroccan coast.

The Spanish territory is only inhabited by a few dozen Spanish soldiers who’s whole purpose is to sit around and make sure the Moroccans don’t take it. It’s not that this peninsula is strategically important at all anymore—it’s just that the Spanish believe that giving this territory to Morocco would open the political floodgates for them returning Ceuta and Melilla to Morocco.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/month. It includes email, free Jetpack Premium, daily backups, CDN and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP