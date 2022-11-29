27 Year Old Tortie Sets Record for Oldest Living Cat

A beautiful tortoiseshell cat named Flossie in Orpington, England has set the Guinness World Record for the Oldest Living Cat just ahead of her 27th birthday. Although her vision and hearing are a bit limited, according to her human, Vicki Green, Flossie is still very playful and cuddly.

icki, says that she is still playful and curious, unbothered by her deafness and quickly adapts to new environments despite her lack of sight. Every day, you can either find Flossie purring and napping by her owner, curled in her favourite yellow blanket, or enjoying a nice, big bowl of food.

Green adopted Flossie from the non-profit organization Cats Protection where everyone had expected her to live out her remaining years. Before she arrived at the center, Flossie had lived in three different homes, outliving two of her humans.

After living the first few months of her life as a feral cat, Flossie found herself surrounded by love, warm meals and toys. She lived with her owner until they passed away, ten years later. After that, Flossie was taken in by her previous owner’s sister. Sadly, after 14 years of living in the new home, the kitty found herself yet again in need of a house when her second owner also passed away. She was then aged 24.

When she met Flossie, it was love at first sight. Green understood the needs of an elder cat and was happy to provide a loving home to Flossie for as long as she lives.

She’s so affectionate and playful, especially sweet when you remember how old she is. I’m immensely proud that Cats Protection matched me with such an amazing cat. ….If I’m in such good shape when I’m her age with someone who does what’s best for me when I need it most, I shall be a very happy lady