103 Year Old Doctor in Cleveland Sets Guinness World Record for the Oldest Practicing Doctor

Doctor Howard Tucker of Cleveland, Ohio, set the Guinness World Record for Oldest Practicing Doctor in October 2025, just two short months prior to his death in December.

Neurologist Dr Howard Tucker practised medicine from 1947 to 2022, then continued working in his field until just three months before he passed away on 22 December 2025.

This was Tucker’s second Guinness World Record for his longevity as a physician.

He had originally entered the record books in 2021, when at the age of 98 years 231 days, he was recognized as the oldest practising doctor.

Austin Tucker compiled information about his grandfather’s long and storied career into a beautiful documentary titled What’s Next?, which includes a year’s worth of interviews with Howard, viral videos, and touching moments.

WHAT’S NEXT? chronicles one year in the life of Dr. Howard Tucker, the world’s oldest practicing doctor, who at 100-years-old must grapple with aging for the first time.

Dr. Tucker’s Videos