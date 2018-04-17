On a physically fit episode of their Human Condition series, Great Big Story met up with Lindsborg, Kansas cross country coach and competitive runner Aaron Yoder. After injuring his knee, he began running backwards everywhere to stay in the game. In 2015, Yoder set a Guinness World Record for the fastest one mile run backwards.
