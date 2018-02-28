Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Reason Why Ships in World War I Were Painted in Brightly Colored Geometric Dazzle Camouflage

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In a resplendent report for Vox, senior producer Phil Edwards recounted a very clever idea of painting warships with brightly colored geometric shapes put forward by British artist Norman Wilkinson to ward off the danger of U-boats during World War I. The idea, known as “dazzle camouflage”, was used to confuse the enemy as to whether the ship was coming or going, making it very difficult to properly aim torpedoes using a periscope and keeping those aboard safe.

The idea was to confuse u-boats about a ship’s course, rather than try to conceal its presence. In doing so, dazzle camouflage could keep torpedoes from hitting the boat — and that and other strategies proved a boon in World War I. This camouflage is unusual, but its striking appearance influenced the culture, inspired cubist painters’ riffs, and even entered into the world of fashion. Though dazzle camouflage lost its utility once radar and other detection techniques took over from u-boat periscopes, for a brief period in time it was an effective and unusual way to help ships stay safe.

We previously wrote about colorful tote bags inspired by dazzle camouflage handmade by former Laughing Squid blogger Evan Wagoner-Lynch, which are available for purchase through his online shop.

nebraska-bag-ship

mauterania-bag-ship

wakulla-bag-ship

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP