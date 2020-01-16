Colorado Couple Transforms Their World War II Railroad Car Into an Amazing Tiny House

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Bryce Langston, of the wonderful series Living Big in a Tiny House (previously), visited with Dan Huling and Annabel Reader of Colorado Shoe School to explore the incredible World War II railroad car that they transformed into an amazing tiny house.

The couple literally raised the roof to create more space and provide more light.

The major exterior modification was done to the roof, where a hole was cut into the existing carriage to create a completely stepped up roof which allows light to flood into the home, adds a sense of spaciousness and height to the interior and which becomes a beautiful and visually striking feature on the home.

via The Awesomer