32 Stuntmen and Stuntwomen Set Guinness World Record for Most People Performing Full Body Burns

Thirty-two courageous stuntmen and stuntwomen set themselves on fire at the Grand Parade in Cape Town, South Africa to set a Guinness World Record for the most people performing full body burns.

The fire-proof costumes and gel used were thoroughly tested before the official attempt and every person was shadowed by someone who monitored their safety and health both during and after the challenge.

The Guinness World Records attempt made for an impressive spectacle though, as the 32 flaming participants walked together in a line, lighting up the sky.