374 Bagpipers Playing AC/DC in Melbourne, Australia Break World Record for Largest Bagpipe Ensemble

374 bagpipers gathered at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia on November 12, 2025 to play the AC/DC song “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)” in unison and break the previous long held record for the “Largest Bagpipe Ensemble” that was set in May of 2012 in Sofia, Bulgaria with 333 players. The performance was a tribute to the song’s 50th anniversary.

