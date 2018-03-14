World Chase Tag, A Competitive Sport Combining Parkour, Obstacles, and the Childhood Game of Tag

This is a team format that is played by two teams in each match. Each team has a maximum of six athletes. The match is divided into sets. Each set consists of a pre-determined number of chases (usually 10-16 chases). Each chase is twenty seconds long and has one chaser and one evader from opposing teams. The winning athlete in each chase stays on as the evader and the losing athlete is replaced by a teammate in a new chase who comes on as the Chaser. If an athlete steps out of bounds, they lose that chase. A team is awarded one point when their athlete successfully evades their opponent for the entire duration of the chase (i.e. 20 seconds). The team with the most points after of the pre-determined number of chases wins that set. Tags must be made with the hand (i.e. NOT your foot).

