Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

World Chase Tag, A Competitive Sport Combining Parkour, Obstacles, and the Childhood Game of Tag

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

World Chase Tag

Brothers Christian and Damien Devaux founded World Chase Tag, an exhilarating competitive sport that combines parkour, obstacles, and the classic childhood game of tag.

This is a team format that is played by two teams in each match. Each team has a maximum of six athletes. The match is divided into sets. Each set consists of a pre-determined number of chases (usually 10-16 chases). Each chase is twenty seconds long and has one chaser and one evader from opposing teams. The winning athlete in each chase stays on as the evader and the losing athlete is replaced by a teammate in a new chase who comes on as the Chaser. If an athlete steps out of bounds, they lose that chase. A team is awarded one point when their athlete successfully evades their opponent for the entire duration of the chase (i.e. 20 seconds). The team with the most points after of the pre-determined number of chases wins that set. Tags must be made with the hand (i.e. NOT your foot).

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Managed WordPress Hosting at Laughing Squid


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP