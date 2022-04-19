Woodworker Restores Vintage Seven-String Parlor Guitar Back to Newly Playable Condition

Estonian woodworker Ahti Toplaan of AT Restoration very carefully took apart a beautiful vintage parlor guitar and put it back together, fully restored to its newly playable condition. The guitar, which was made by Olbrei & Ko. sometime in the early 20th century, has seven strings, and according to Toplaan, it’s Russian in origin.

This guitar was made by Olbrei & Co, in Tallinn, somewhere between 1907-1940. Restoring a guitar was quite a challenge for me…This guitar is a bit different. It has seven strings (Russian guitar).