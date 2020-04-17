Woodturning a Giant Donut Out of Colored Pencils

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

British craftsman Andy Phillip determined that since he hadn’t used his colored pencils in quite a while, he would go ahead and use them to create a giant glazed donut sculpture. Phillips painstakingly lined up the many pencils in a plastic mold and poured epoxy over the whole thing. When dried, Phillips then took to his woodturner where he coaxed the pencils into the distinct torus shape.

video for the pencil haters in the morning .. This one could turn you into pencil lovers…It’s been a while since I made anything with coloured pencils but thought it would be cool to use them to make a Donut /Torus.

via The Awesomer