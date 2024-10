A Playable Electric Guitar Made Out of a Wooden Pallet

Musician Christian E. Boeger of moonfunshop built a unique yet very playable electric guitar out of a wooden pallet. While the design was a bit awkward, the sound was pure rock and roll.

Introducing the Les Pallet electric guitar! …I’m cooking up some ideas and am open to suggestions for future weirdness.

@moonfunshop My new guitar-the Les Pallet!gibsonlespaul diyproject diycraft woodworking diyguitar diymusician weird ? original sound – moonfunshop