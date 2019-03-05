Taking a Handbuilt 100% Wooden Bicycle for Test Ride

Southern California engineer William Osman (previously) and his pal Morgan built a bicycle completely out of wood in order to see if it would actually roll. The test ride revealed a couple of problems that Osman is planning on rectifying in a future video.

Are you tired of not having splinters in your butt when you ride a bicycle? Well, today that all changes. The solution we have is a wooden bicycle. …We spent a lot of time, way too much time on this project and it’s one of those projects that’s gonna cost us more money to do then we make off of it. …Part 2 pretty soon. We’ll do the rubber tires and the seat…