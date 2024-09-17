Brave Woman Dives Into a Harbor in Greece to Save a Drowning Kitten

Vacationing couple Coco and Patrick saw a tiny figure struggling in the water while boating in Spetses, Greece. Without any hesitation and despite the danger, Coco dove into the water to rescue a tiny gray tabby kitten. The kitten was in bad shape, having inhaled and swallowed a great deal of seawater, so the couple brought her to Spetses Care For Animals where she was treated.

When the kitten was fully recovered, Coco and Patrick brought the kitten, whom they named Spetzy, back home to the United States where she lives a wonderful life with the couple and their two dogs.

My favorite thing to do in the whole world is go for walks with my dogs so basically we just continue that routine but we take Spetzy. We will let her explore when there’s no one around and she’s on a leash cuz she gets so happy doing that.I think we mutually impacted each other which I think is the nicest thing of it all.