Take a journey through some of music’s most iconic album covers with Michel Gondry and Pandora.

In May 2017, legendary director Michel Gondry created a brilliant ad for the the online music streaming platform Pandora entitled “ Sounds Like You “. The scene opens with a short-haired woman in gym clothes going for a run through an incredible landscape of iconic album covers coming to life and closes with her scrolling through the app for her favorite songs. Absolutely brilliant.

