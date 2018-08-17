Laughing Squid

Woman With a Prosthetic Leg Hilariously Rides Her Horse Through a Starbucks Drive-Thru on Dare

A woman named named Vicki who is a patient at Optimus Prosthetics in Columbus, Ohio and wears a prosthetic leg by Ottobock North America, hilariously rode her horse Bailey through the drive-thru of the local Starbucks on a dare from her brother Tim who works at Optimus. The Starbucks employees were so amused by Vicki and her horse that they gave her a drink for free.

Vicki is the sister of our Optimus Prosthetics Columbus Clinical Manager, Tim Riedlinger. She stopped in recently to have her Ottobock North America C-Leg microprocessor knee programmed for when she goes trail riding in the future. Brothers being brothers, Tim dared her to go through the Starbucks? drive thru while riding her handsome horse, Bailey.

