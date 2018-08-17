Woman With a Prosthetic Leg Hilariously Rides Her Horse Through a Starbucks Drive-Thru on Dare

A woman named named Vicki who is a patient at Optimus Prosthetics in Columbus, Ohio and wears a prosthetic leg by Ottobock North America, hilariously rode her horse Bailey through the drive-thru of the local Starbucks on a dare from her brother Tim who works at Optimus. The Starbucks employees were so amused by Vicki and her horse that they gave her a drink for free.

