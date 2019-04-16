Heartbroken Woman Reunites With Her Beloved Pet Deer After Two Years Apart From Each Other

A heartbroken Diggin Britt finally reunited with her beloved pet deer Albert after being separated for two years. Before their time apart, Britt and Albert had become inseparable. Albert followed Britt everywhere on the farm.

One day, while Britt was at the store, Albert disappeared and never came back. Heartbroken, Britt would stop and call out Albert’s name to every male deer who crossed her path until she finally found him less than a mile away from her farm. Albert happily responded, making it clear that he remembered Britt. The two enjoyed a lovely day before saying goodbye again.