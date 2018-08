While cleaning out the trap in her backyard pool, a kind woman noticed a tiny mouse and a tiny frog sitting on the very top of the trap handle, waiting patiently right next to each other. With a great sense of compassion, the woman went over to the grassy part of her yard and gently release this odd pair back into nature.

You guys better be happy I’m a nice person, especially you [indicating the mouse] as other people would just kill you. I would never. …Oh Lord, the things I find in the pool.