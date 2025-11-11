Caring Woman Provides a Safe and Loving Home for a Wingless Bumblebee’s Final Days

Artist Emily Arsenault took home a large bumblebee she found motionless on a busy road and gave her some sugar water for energy. When the bee was revived, Arsenault noticed that the bee’s wings were gone and decided to give the bee, whom she named Beatrix, a safe and loving home for her final days.

I realized she had broken wings, basically just nubs. And I just didn’t have the heart to leave her outside knowing without her wings she wouldn’t be able to survive. And so, I made an enclosure for her. I was always googling trying to make sure she was comfortable. and she was very trusting right away.

The pair truly bonded and Arsenault was able to really understand the personality of the bee in her care.

he was sweet. She was gentle. She was also super silly. She was energetic. She was curious, adventurous.Once I brought her in, she would get these daily afternoon zoomies, kind of similar to a cat or a dog. She’d be running around and climbing and exploring everywhere that she could, and then she would wind down in the evenings and rest.

While Beatrix was only with Arsenault for 12 short days, she left an enduring legacy with this caring human.

On October 15th, her 12th day with me. She did pass away. I buried her outside where I believe she always belonged under some flowers in my garden that the neighborhood bees seemed to really enjoy. As hard as it was to lose her, …I would thank her for trusting me and for the joy that she brought me. My hope for sharing her story is so that people can see bees in a different light.