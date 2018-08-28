World Record Holder Limbos Under an Airport Seat While Waiting For Her Flight Home

In January 2018, while waiting at Philadelphia International Airport for a flight back to her home in Buffalo, New York, two-time limbo Guinness World Record holder Shemika Campbell amazingly bent herself backwards and did the limbo in the extremely limited space underneath the seats in the waiting area at the gate.

First Viral video started here in Philadelphia at the airport. Had a show, passed through Philly, had to do it again! Waiting for my American Airlines flight, and decided to have a little fun…