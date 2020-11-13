fbpx

Woman in Kangaroo Suit Teaches a Joey to Jump

A woman very cleverly dressed up as a giant kangaroo and proceeded to teach a young joey how to properly jump in a manner similar to what a mother kangaroo would do. When the lesson was over, the joey happily jumped into a red bag that the woman held as if it were Mum’s pouch. More than likely, this baby kangaroo was orphaned, rescued, and is now being prepared for release back into the wild.


