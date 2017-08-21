A Kind Woman Asks For the Most Un-Adoptable Shelter Dog to Give Him a Loving Home

A post shared by frontstreetanimals (@frontstreetanimals) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

After her husband died, a wonderfully kindhearted woman named Melani Andrews from Galt, California walked into the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento and asked for the most un-adoptable dog so that she could take him or her out of the shelter and into her loving home for the rest of the animal’s life. The shelter suggested a beautiful elderly dog named Jake who has cancer and skin issues. Both Jake and Andrews were more than happy to fall in love with each other, although Jake doesn’t have long to live.

Jake has been with us for a long time, is a senior and has cancer in addition to skin problems. He was getting passed up time and time again. But Melani came to the shelter not just to find a great dog, but to save a life and give unconditional love to a dog in need. As you can see, it’s a match made in heaven. Please help us thank Melani…People like her are our heroes.

photos by Melani Andrews via Today Show

via Today Show