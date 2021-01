Artist and graphic designer Ruby Silvious, whose 363 Days of Tea project we’ve previously covered, has created a wonderful series of winter stories that are painted on the paper of used tea bags. Each dioramic scene is filled with the spirit of the holiday season and lots and lots of snow.

Wishing you all a ring-ting-tingling Christmas. Looking forward to a better, brighter, merrier New Year of unmasked smiles.

via Colossal