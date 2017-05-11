Laughing Squid

Winc, A Customized Artisanal Wine Subscription Service With Convenient Home Delivery

Winc

Winc is a convenient subscription service that delivers curated artisanal wines to one’s door on a monthly basis. Customers are able to choose their own varietals, ask advice, answer questions and learn more about the collections of wines available through Winc’s website. The Laughing Squid store is currently offering a single 4-bottle delivery of this wonderful service for $26 – 50% off the retail price.

Sip mouthwatering vino from around the world for half the price! Winc’s wine aficionados handpick exciting, quality blends customized to your taste, and deliver them right to your front door. Join Winc and raise a glass to a new and affordable way to drink primo wine.

